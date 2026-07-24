Fundraiser set for family of 11-year-old who died in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — An online fundraiser has been set up for the mother of an 11-year-old who died in a Fond du Lac County crash Wednesday.

The fundraiser was authenticated by a GoFundMe representative, and family confirmed to NBC 26 on Friday that 11-year-old Maya James died in the crash in the Town of Eden on Wednesday afternoon.

“She brought joy wherever she went, and her absence will be felt deeply by so many whose lives she touched,” the fundraiser reads.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.