Child dies after minivan rolls over multiple times in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 11-year-old girl is dead after a minivan rolled over multiple times on County Trunk Highway V in the Township of Eden, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

The Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a call at approximately 3:09 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle crash on CTH V near Lime Road. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, Eden Fire Department and Eden First Responders responded to the scene.

Deputies confirmed the minivan had one driver and 3 passengers — all three passengers were children.

The minivan was traveling northbound on CTH V when it lost control and crossed the centerline. The vehicle entered the west ditch, struck an embankment, became airborne and overturned several times before coming to rest in the west ditch.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Fond du Lac, was transported by ambulance to SSM St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for treatment of minor injuries.

Two of the child passengers — an 8-year-old boy from Fond du Lac and a 15-year-old girl from Campbellsport — were also transported by ambulance to SSM St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The third passenger, an 11-year-old girl from North Fond du Lac, was airlifted by ThedaStar Air Medical Helicopter to Children's Hospital Wisconsin. Shortly after arriving at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, she was pronounced dead.

CTH V was closed between CTH K and CTH B for approximately 5 hours following the crash.

Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, ThedaStar Medical Helicopter, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac County Highway Department also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. No names have been released.

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