Fremont flood waters crest as clean up efforts begin

FREMONT (NBC 26) — In Fremont the next phase is clean up.

I visited St. Paul Lutheran church where donations have been flying in from all across the area.

Matthew Voigt is the secretary for St. Paul's and he says the church began taking donations on Sunday and the response from the community has been was overwhelming.

"People instantly were like, when can we drop off," Voigt said. "My first thought was not till Monday, but we were able to pull some volunteers together and start on Sunday."

I also spoke with Harold Behm who works at Office Outfitters in Waupaca and says when a co-worker who lives in Fremont brought up the supply drive they knew what they needed to do.

"She kind of brought it up that you know the need is there so It's just a good feeling know that we can help out in the community," Behm said.

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People are coming from all across northeast Wisconsin to help.

I met Tristan, who says that he's been coming down and helping people clean up their homes.

He says drives like this are a what community is all about.

"It's really nice that we can come pick up the supplies here at the the local church and have all the donations," Tristan said. "Because, I mean there is a lot of damage here."

He says that while some peoples houses are more damaged than others. It's the thought, and the help that counts.

"Everybody is helping everybody the best that they can I think and that's really good to see I think, Tristan said."

Voigt and his group of volunteers at St. Paul's say they don't know how long they will be running the supply drive. But they hope to help for as long as they can.

