Fremont businesses bounce back after historic flooding

FREMONT (NBC 26) — In Fremont, the damage near the Wolf River has impacted many lives and businesses.

Reid Raschke, owner of Blue Top Resort and Campground, says they are slowly working to reopen, but it's been a long process.

"I have been doing good," Raschke said. "I don't even know what day it is. I know it's Friday today, but it's been crazy."

Raschke says that since the water has receded, it's now time to focus on getting back open for summer.

"Normally, this time of year, this campground is full; it's our biggest month of May," Raschke said. "It was looking pretty bleak, but I'm hoping to save it here in the next few days."

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Raschke says that he hopes to get things opened next week.

Meanwhile, in downtown amidst all the cleanup, sits Knot Tide, owned by Yvonne and Pat Clemins.

However, for both of them, there are mixed emotions about today.

"We did open a new business today, actually, Yvonne said. "It's called Knot Tide, and we're a pub eatery with coffee."

But on the other side of the river sits Clemins River Resort. Which, for Yvonne, is also her business.

"Our resort took a pretty big hit, and we don't know the extent of it yet," Clemins said. "So we are going to have some structural damage and stuff like that."

Clemins says that while they will continue to operate the business downtown, they are not sure when their river resort will be open to the public.