Fremont allows residents back home after historic flooding

FREMONT (NBC 26) — In Fremont water levels are still high, but not increasing.

To protect areas hit the worst, law enforcement and the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department set up checkpoints and only permitted residents that lived in the impacted areas back in.

Fremont fire chief Shorty Miller says that his goal is to take each day, day by day.

"We are trying to return the village back to normalcy as much as we can," Miller said.

Skyler Hahn works for the fire department and says being stationed at the checkpoint has been overall a positive experience.

"I was just very happy that everyone we have had come through has been so cooperative with us and willing to be happy about being able to come back in," Hahn said.

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Fremont allows residence back home after historic flooding

And just as I was able to pass through the checkpoint, firefighters that were working told me that they were actually pulling the checkpoint altogether.

With the checkpoint no longer there, I drove down Wolf River Drive and met Phil Peters at his home where he was just returning after staying in a nearby hotel for almost six days.

"Our next step is to move out of the hotel," Peters said. "Move back into our house, put the stuff back into the crawl space that we had taken out and get a water test."

Peters says that while his property is almost completely submerged there are also things currently underwater he will need to check.

"Our electrical box is out on the pier and has been flooded," Peters said. "We will have to get them looked at."

Local homeowners on the water say they are concerned about all of the items that washed into the water and the impact that will have on boaters and aquatic life in the future.

