Fond du Lac's Fountain City Food Hall nears completion

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fountain City Food Hall in Fond du Lac is now almost completely renovated, after several hurdles pushed the project back from its original target opening date in May.

The hurdles primarily involved bringing the building up to code, according to city manager Joe Moore.

"We have to have access to the second floor for everybody," Moore said. "That calls for an elevator."

Other additions included adding an entire fire suppression system into the building.

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Fond du Lac Fountain City Food Hall nears completion

The food hall will allow for seven food vendors to set up shop and use a brand new commercial kitchen. Moore says the idea is to allow new businesses to grow without taking on financial stress.

"It requires so much upfront investment for someone who wants to get into the restaurant business," Moore said.

Michele Brosi lives in Fond du Lac and says she's been keeping a close eye on the progress of the building over the past several months.

"I was really curious what all was going to be in there," Brosi said. "It looked like a shared space but I wasn't sure."

Brosi says completing the food hall will add to the many attractions downtown.

"A lot of people come to the farmers market, and different things. They also have events downtown, so I think it would be a great option," Brosi said.

Moore adds he is excited to see how up-and-coming businesses approach this unique opportunity.

"This will be an alternative, where vendors are really getting to practice their business," Moore said.

Moore also indicated that the search for a manager of the food hall is ongoing. Once someone is hired for that role, they will be able to commit to an opening day in the near future. Moore estimates that will likely be in the next couple of months.