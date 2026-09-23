Fond du Lac YMCA and Boys & Girls club working on $6 million dollar improvements

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At the local YMCA and Boys & Girls club in Fond du Lac big things are happening.

Back in February an expansion project kicked off that's now reaching it's final stretch.

JJ Raflik is executive director of the YMCA and says this project has been in the works for some time.

Sot: " Dan and I started talking about the possibilities for this back in 2022 already," Raflik said. "Things like how do better serve our members, how do we keep our members safe and secure."

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Fond du Lac YMCA and Boys & Girls club nearing home stretch on $6 million dollar improvements

Raflik says when completed they will have a new entrance, an indoor track, as well as expanded fitness space.

And according to him the track has been a highly requested addition.

"It's the number one request we get from members," Raflik said. "Where can I walk? And do you have a walking track? We used to have one in the old facility. So to be able to put one back and give it back to the community in this way is great."

Dan Hebel runs the Boys & Girls Club in the same building. And for them the new cafeteria expansion is something they've wanted for over a decade.

"We serve 50,000 meals and snacks out of this building every day," Hebel saiod. "And we needed a better space to do that for our kids."

Hebel says they are adding around 4,000 square feet to achieve just that. As well as a new kitchen to help streamline the process.

Local Jill Stone says she has been coming to the YMCA for years and also teaches classes there as well.

And she's glad to see the investment back into the community.

"It's so exciting," Stone said. "We are going to have a great new studio, we have expansion with the running track. Which is going to get a ton of use.

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Members of C.D. Smith Construction say they anticipate the project to be completed in December of 2026.

