FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At the Fond du Lac Yacht Club, preparations are being made for the annual military cruise, where veterans can enjoy a meal and an evening out on the water completely free of charge.

Mike Amerling is an Iraq War veteran and one of the main volunteers for the event, and he says it holds a special place in his heart because he is also a veteran.

"Coming back from Iraq, a lot of events were put on for us," Amerling said. "So it's nice to give something myself to the veteran community."

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Fond du Lac Yacht Club gives back to local veterans with military cruise

Amerling says events like this are important for veterans because many didn't have the luxury he had coming home.

"It's especially nice being able to serve the Vietnam veterans," Amerling said. "We all served our time through many wars. But a lot of us got good welcome homes; others did not."

Mike's wife, Theresa, also lends a helping hand and says that seeing around 100 veterans file in and instantly open up to everyone around them is the greatest feeling.

"The smile that is on their face throughout the entire time, it's priceless," Theresa said.

Charlie Martin served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and says he is honored the yacht club is giving veterans like him this opportunity.

"Our war was not very popular," Martin said. "And we weren't popular for a number of years. And this is really an appreciation of how they recognize us to this day."

If you or a family member is a veteran and is interested in coming to the event next year, you can email the yacht club directly to get your service member on the list.

