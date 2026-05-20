FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac progress is nearly complete on the newly re-imagined Veterans Park.

Dave Tellefsen the director of veterans services in Fond du Lac County says this project, especially the honor tiles, has been a very personal one.

"For me it is extremely emotional," Tellefsen said. "Because as a veteran myself I did 22 years in the marine corps."

Tellefsen says that they already have installed around 500 honor tiles and have more on the way. He says having been to other major U.S memorials it means a lot to bring something like this to Fond du Lac.

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Fond du Lac Veterans Park nears completion with installation of honor tiles

"The memorials out there are amazing and very emotionally moving and humbling for a veteran," Tellefsen said. "So you feel honored to have people who have invested money, time, and equipment into building those. And now that I'm here and seeing this, it's no different."

Erin Gerred is the director of administration in Fond du Lac County and says the tiles have given her the opportunity to honor her father who served in a meaningful way.

"This opportunity to buy a brick that also supports all the other veterans within the community as well as my family members really meant a lot to us," Gerred said.

If you are looking to honor a loved one, tiles cost between $75 and $100 dollars. And the honor tiles are reserved exclusively for service members.

The park will also be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place this Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. to officially open the park to the public.