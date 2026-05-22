FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Veterans Park veterans and community members gathered to celebrate the newly re-imagined park for the first time.

Dennis Drew was in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1995 and says this park will be embraced by veterans.

"There are a lot of veterans in town here. Drew said. "My dad being one of them. And you know, it was a good experience, a very good experience. And I think a lot of people will enjoy this park."

Drew says he has been to the previous park, but this re-imagining is truly special.

"Now, if you look around how big and how glamorous it is," Drew said. "It just makes you feel good in the heart"

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Fond du Lac Veterans Park holds ribbon cutting ceremony

David Tellefsen is the director of veterans services in Fond du Lac County and says having the honor tiles displaying names of veterans will allow their legacies to continue.

"Whether they are living still or they are passed at this point somebody is going to see that name and now that name is etched in stone literally," Tellefsen said. "And they can remember that name, and now it generates that conversation."

Tellefsen also says that he hopes to hold a re-dedication ceremony for the park around this time next year in 2027 to truly honor Veterans Park in a more formal manner.

