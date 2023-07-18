Fond du Lac Verizon store reopens after crash

The Verizon store in Fond du Lac on Rolling Meadows Drive is open again, after a driver crashed his car into the building in April, injuring several people.

Police say 20-year-old Benjamin Ayer crashed his car into the store after huffing duster spray.

He pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to the crash.

"We'd like to reiterate our thanks to local first responders, community leaders and our team members in Oshkosh for supporting Verizon in our efforts to re-open our Fond du Lac location as quickly and safely as possible,” a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.