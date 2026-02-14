Fond du Lac Sturgeon Spectacular sets the stage for spearing season

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The 11th annual Sturgeon Spectacular is ringing in the start of the spearing season as ice carvers begin to make progress on their sculptures.

Peter Wilke is the Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals and says this is one of his favorite events.

"I really like to bring the community together through these festivals, and that's our mission,” Wilke said. “Fond du Lac Festivals mission is to create these events and give back to local nonprofits in the process."

Wilke says there will be a host of events throughout the weekend such as ice carving events for all ages, and carriage rides.

“Then we have the art of the bloody mary on Sunday, which brings a huge crowd, people love that. You have a chance to sample and pick your favorite from across Fond du Lac."

The event complements the annual spearing season. When it launched just over a decade ago Wilke says it caught on quickly.

"What's really cool is sturgeon spectacular has embraced downtown fond du lac,” Wilke said. “And the downtown Fond du Lac businesses have embraced us.

The Fond du Lac Beer company is one of those businesses. Owner Michael Leb says he expects his brewer to be busy as the Sturgeon Specular kicks off.

"Our biggest event during Sturgeon Spectacular is going to be our ice curling,” Leb said. “So tomorrow at 8 a.m. In the morning until it’s over we are going to have a tournament with ice curling out in our beer garden."

Leb says being from the surrounding area the Sturgeon Spectacular is special to him.

"With us being able to be such a big part of if it and keep that tradition going, it’s something I’m really looking forward to for you know the next 15, 20 years,” Leb said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sturgeon spearing season begins Saturday at 7 in the morning and ends tentatively March 1st. Unless the harvest limit is reached at an earlier date.

