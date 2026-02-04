Fond du Lac sturgeon spearers prepare for 2026 season

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Around Fond du Lac anticipation is building for sturgeon spearing season.

Now less than two weeks from the start of the spearing Mitch White of the Friendship Fishing Club says he's optimistic about this year.

"There could be a short season," White said. "But I feel its gonna run pretty long."

White says the ice right now is around 19 inches near the club just east of Van Dyne Wisconsin.

"it's a very favorable year in terms of ice thickness."

White says not only is the ice strong but the sturgeon appear abundant.

The Wisconsin department of natural resources says the sturgeon population in Lake Winnebago continues to be one of the healthiest in the world.

White said, "The number that gets tossed around is that we are back to the levels of like the late 1800's early 1900s."

For Lonnie Ziemer spearing is not only his passion but his business as well.

"Its called Rod Bender Guide Service." Ziemer said. "And it's a sturgeon shanty rental guide service."

Ziemer has been spearing sturgeon for almost 35 years and thinks the season is looking really good.

Compare that to last season, where warmer temperatures and weaker ice made spearing challenging.

"Water clarity is pretty good," Ziemer said. "we have a little bit of an algae bloom going right now."

When it comes to down to it Ziemer says sturgeon spearing is truly a unique tradition.

"You cant do this anywhere," he said. "So I think people need to remember and what a special thing we have here"

Sturgeon spearing seasons kicks off on Lake Winnebago Saturday February 14th.

