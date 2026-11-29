FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — On Small Business Saturday at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Expo Center, more than 60 small businesses gathered for community members to shop local.

Kimberly Machmueller came down from Menasha to sell her hand made floral arrangements, which she says grew from a small hobby to an actual business.

"I just started going to a couple shows here and there," Machmueller said. "And then it just kind of took off from there. I started doing fall stuff, Halloween, and Christmas."

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Fond du Lac small business Saturday brings community together to shop local

"There is a lot of work involved in getting the product," Machmueller said. "You have to pick out the right product and where do you get it from to keep it affordable."

Buying from vendors like hers she says keeps originality and character in what your purchasing.

"You're getting a one of a kind item," Machmueller said. "You're getting something that's not mass produced. It's not manufactured in a factory."

That's the kind of product Raechel Grunewald, from Wausau, is looking for. She said she loves coming out to craft fairs with her family.

She says keeping small businesses afloat is important, as well as keeping that money spent locally.

"When the items that they are doing are very unique and they are showcasing their art talent I really like to support those creators," Grunewald said.

But Machmueller says it's those customers and the personal interaction that makes the job fun and exciting.

"The joy that they get makes me so happy," Machmuller said. "To see that I made that for them and they are getting so much joy from it."

Kimberley also says that she hopes to expand her small business to more and more craft shows around the state.

Facts about Small Business Saturday

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Americans spent an estimated $18 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2025.

Since 2012, the annual shopping event has generated an estimated $241 billion in consumer spending nationwide, according to the SBA.

The agency also reports that approximately 68 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community, highlighting the economic benefits of supporting local retailers.

Consumer interest in shopping small remains strong heading into the 2026 holiday season.

A new survey from American Express found that 88% of American consumers say they are likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season. That's the highest percentage recorded since 2012.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage consumers to support independently owned businesses. It is held annually each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.