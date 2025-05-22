Fond du Lac schools superintendent retires early, district says

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Schools superintendent Jeff Fleig has retired early, according to the Fond du Lac School District.

Earlier this year, Fleig had announced in a letter to parents that he planned to retire on June 30.

On Thursday, the school district announced Dr. Fleig's last day as the district's superintendent was Tuesday, as he decided to pursue an upcoming professional opportunity.

"It has been a pleasure for Dr. Fleig to serve the students, staff, and broader Fond du Lac community over the past four years," Katie Monder, Fond du Lac Board of Education President stated. "The District’s marked improvement in student achievement, school culture, and overall state ranking reflects the collective dedication of all stakeholders and demonstrates that the Fond du Lac community is capable of exceptional educational outcomes."

In the past, Fleig was criticized by several district parents and teachers for allegedly speaking disrespectfully to teachers and creating a "culture of fear" in the district.