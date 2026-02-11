Fond du Lac School Districts $3.5 million budget cut proposal reaches a split vote

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Last night, a $3.5 million budget cut was set to be voted on at the school board meeting.

The plan, as proposed, would have eliminated up to 20 teachers and 6 library staff.

But after a 3-3 split vote, the district is back to square one.

Fond du Lac Superintendent Matt Steinbarth says no matter what budget the board approves, cuts are necessary.

"The impact is going to start to be more evident in our students and the learning that's taking place," Steinbarth said. "So we are trying the best we can to limit that impact on students."

Fond du Lac School system faces 3.5 million dollar budget deficit

Steinbarth says that eliminating programs is on the table as well. They don't solve the problem.

"We are really trying to make a system reduction, which is where staffing comes in," Steinbarth said. "As we have less students, we potentially would need less staff that also adds on year after year after year."

Leslie Manthey is a librarian at Fond du Lac High School, a position that could be cut if the budget passes as is.

"Our libraries provide so many services for our kids at the elementary level," Manthey said. "They come in every single week and check out books."

Manthey says the situation is tough. But she is confident the school will make the right decision.

"We know that we will hopefully be able to find a job, and I could be a teacher or something else next year. Manthey said. But then I still know that my library and my program wouldn't exist in the same way next year."

Steinbarth says the school board will reconvene another workshop to help iron out why the cut failed and to find a way forward.

The Fond du Lac School District's next board meeting is tentatively slated for February 23rd, as they continue discussions on the budget deficit and the upcoming referendum on April seventh.

