FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac the blizzard of '26 snowed in a large portion of the city. Michael Pfleger says the snow removal process has been a challenge.



"I've been out here for probably for about an hour and a half-ish, somewhere in there," Pfleger said. "Barely have half the driveway cleaned out, still got all the sidewalk to do. Its pretty brutal out here.”

Alissa Pino works for C&A Lawncare & Landscape and plows snow for all of the Kwik Trips in the area. She says she has been plowing for the last 35 to 40 hours.



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Fond du Lac residents tackle snow removal process as winter storms subside

"We have been home twice and taken two-hour naps those two times. Otherwise, we have just been plowing," Pino said.



Downtown, Nate Baumhardt was helping clear snow outside his parents restaurant, the Brick House.



He says it’s been awhile since he has seen a snow storm like this.



"A few years ago we had one in the end of march that was pretty bad," Baumhardt said. "But I think it was all the way back in 2018 or something like that. I remember having to run around and help people."

While the snow removal processes is only just beginning in the city of Fond du Lac, locals say spring can't come soon enough.