FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Last night citizens voted no to a 30 million dollar school referendum.

In Fond du Lac school administrators are already looking towards the near future and what options lie ahead.

Fond du lac Superintendent Matt Steinbarth says that the jail project going on at the same time had an impact on the referendum outcome.

"The tax impact on anybody in this community for that, took a toll on us you know," Steinbarth said. "And it was something we were not prepared to handle that way."

Steinbarth says that they are looking at a lot of different options to now meet budgetary needs.

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Fond du Lac referendum failure leaves community asking what's next

"We know we are closing two schools," Steinbarth said. "We may have to look at consolidating even more than those two."

Steinbarth indicated that the only school off the table for consolidation was the high school.

Meanwhile downtown residents like Cherie Klewicki told me why they voted no. And Klewicki says taxes were a big factor.

"It would not only effect my home. But I also have the rental properties," Klewicki said. "So it effects all my rental properties having those taxes go up."

And Klewicki says then she would have to pass that cost on to her renters.

"Thats not fair to them, Klewicki said. "We want to try and keep the rents lower."

Local Barry Casetta says the reason he voted no was simple for him.

"For my pocket book, it's just too expensive, too many taxes," Casseta said. "We have too many projects we are paying for."

Superintendent Steinbarth says that plans for what comes next will be discussed over the coming days and months.

