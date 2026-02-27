Fond du Lac receives $123,750 dollars from state grant to fund flood mitigation study

The City of Fond du Lac is getting $123,750 dollars in state grant money set aside by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

City leaders tell me that money will help them study water flow and analyze flood mitigation alternatives.

Christopher Johnson is the city engineer and says the city also had to put up an additional $41,250 dollars to get grant funding from the state.

Johnson says while they are always monitoring susceptible areas to flooding in the city of Fond du Lac, the grant allowed them to put the project in motion.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE.

City of Fond du Lac receives $123,750 dollars from state to fund flood mitigation study

Especially on portions of the Taycheedah Creek Tributary which are next to populated areas and become problematic when flooded.

"This current area that we are looking at is over on the east side of Fond du Lac," Johnson said. "Near Marian University and Woodworth Middle School School near Lindfield."

Johnson says the city as a whole is unique in its layout and proximity to Lake Winnebago.

"Fond du Lac is a very flat portion of the state," Johnson said. "So getting water out from here or any particular place in Fond du Lac out to Lake Winnebago can be challenging."

Johnson says the study will take up to a year, but he says it's a necessary step for a city that has seen significant flooding in the past.

"We've seen flooding in like 2008, there has also been more recent 2018, 2019 time frames where we have seen areas flood out there.

However, Johnson says its too early to determine the cost of the future project until once the initial assessment and modeling by contractors is done.

"We have done other projects for as little as half a million, which includes building a detention pond," Johnson said. "We did one several years ago at Theisen Middle School but we have also done other areas and studied other areas that will cost 5 to 10 million dollars to actually fix."

