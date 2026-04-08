FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At the polls in Fond du Lac, thousands of voters will fill out ballots and decide future leaders of the community and the state.

However, every election worker has unique challenges, City Clerk Maggie Hefter says.

"I think the hardest part about being a poll worker is the long day," Maggie Hefter said.

For Karol Hankwitz, getting up at 5:30 a.m to work as a poll worker is something she has done now for 20 years.

And she says it's shaped the way she sees elections.

"I learned a lot about our election laws and how often they change," Hankwitz said. "And the whole procedure is different then you would see it as a voter."

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Fond du Lac poll workers give insight to their election day role

Election official Dusty Krikau says, recently, procedures have changed.

"This year there are specific rules about how your absentee ballots is handled," Kirkau said. "As far as where you can drop it off, when you can drop it off, and who you can drop it off with."

Krikau stated that it's important to make sure absentee ballots make it to the right person.

"I can take it as a chief election official," Krikau said. "But the greeter can't take it, and the election officials that are working at the table can't take it. So it is little things like that."

She says these sorts of safeguards make sure that elections are safe and secure.

"We reconcile our numbers once every hour," Krikau said. "To make sure the number of ballots that are in the machine match the total number of folks who have come through and signed our book."

And while the poll workers say it can be a long day of work, they are just happy to serve the community.