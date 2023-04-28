Fond du Lac Police: Verizon store crash driver is a man suspected of drug use

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac Verizon store is now boarded up after a car crashed through it at a high rate of speed.

On Friday, the Fond du Lac Police Department said the driver is a 20-year-old man who was suspected of drug use. The driver was arrested for Operating While Impaired Causing Great Bodily Harm.

The driver's name has not been released by police as he has yet to be formally charged.

Several people were injured in the Thursday afternoon crash with non-life-threatening injuries. However, a 29-year-old woman was transported by Theda Star helicopter for life-threatening injuries.

ThedaCare tells NBC 26 they have no additional information to share about that patient or her condition.

On Friday, crews spent the majority of the day cleaning up the scene. It is unclear when, or if the store will reopen.

Verizon released the following statement to NBC 26.

First and foremost, our hearts go out to those who were injured in yesterday's crash. And we are grateful to the local first responders, who responded quickly to the incident and assisted our customers and employees.



Today our teams are assessing the damage, with safety remaining our top priority. After that we will have an estimate on how long repairs will take.



In the meantime, and as always, customers are encouraged to use our store locator to find nearby local Verizon stores [verizon.com]. Our verizon.com [verizon.com] website and 1-800-VERIZON numbers are open 24/7 to serve customer needs. And our My Verizon app and verizon.com [verizon.com] website also have a tool, called Video Call, that will connect you to our team members in Oshkosh who can assist you live via video calling with all your needs no matter where you are located. See the image attached in the upper right hand corner to find the video call button. Andrew Testa, Corporate Communications

There is only one other Verizon store in Fond du Lac, which is located on the city's east side.

"I guess we'll have to check that one out," Verizon customer Bob Gust said.

Gust has been a Verizon customer at the west side store for several years and said for the most part, his experience at the store was good.

"They seemed to know what they were doing and they could answer questions," Gust said. "They'll be open again, and we'll be out here again."