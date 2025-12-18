Fond du Lac police investigate swatting incident near school involving false gun report

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police are investigating a swatting incident after a woman in Texas falsely reported that her brother was carrying a gun near Winnebago Lutheran Academy, prompting a school lockdown and significant police response Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday after police received a 911 call reporting a man with a gun walking on the sidewalk and placing a firearm into a snowbank on Maple Avenue, which is directly adjacent to the school.

School lockdown initiated

Due to the proximity to Winnebago Lutheran Academy and the timing during student dismissal, the school was immediately notified and placed into lockdown.

There was a significant police response to secure the area and protect students, staff and the surrounding community.

Officers quickly located and secured the person identified in the call and stabilized the situation.

No weapon found

Police determined the person never had a gun.

Further investigation revealed the 911 caller was the person's sister, who intentionally made a false report in an attempt to get her brother in trouble.

The sister made the call from Texas, according to police.

Swatting investigation

Based on the totality of the circumstances, the incident is being investigated as a "swatting" case.

Swatting involves making false reports to emergency services to trigger a large police response, often involving SWAT teams, at a specific location.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said his department has zero tolerance for swatting incidents.

"False reports involving weapons near schools are crimes, not pranks, and they put lives at risk," Goldstein said in a statement. "We will pursue charges."

Serious consequences

FDLPD emphasized that swatting and false reports involving weapons are serious crimes, especially when they occur near schools.

The Fond du Lac Police Department said it will continue to investigate the incident.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.