Fond du Lac Police identify boy who died after being hit by car while riding bike

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac police have identified the six-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a car on Wednesday evening as Lincoln Menne.



Police say they're investigating, but it's believed Menne rode his bike into the road

Fond du Lac School District says Menne was about to begin first grade at Waters Elementary

A GoFundMe has been set up to help out Lincoln's family with expenses during this time

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web.)

Fond du Lac police say the six-year-old boy was Lincoln Menne.

In a statement, police said, "FDLPD has been in constant contact with the family and they want to share a photo of Lincoln's smile, spirit and joy that he brought to so many."

The Fond du Lac school district also released a statement:

"We are grieving together as a school district community. Please join us in keeping the student's family and friends in our thoughts at this time."

Police say they're still investigating the crash, but it's believed Lincoln rode his bike into the street near Grove and Superior Streets when he was hit.

Police say the driver involved is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Fond du Lac School District says Lincoln was about to begin first grade at Waters Elementary School, and counseling services will be available for students there this week.

According to a police statement, the services are available as follows:

"The Fond du Lac School District will have counselors available to assist any students who may need help processing this news. They will be available on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at both Waters Elementary and the Boys & Girls Club, as well as on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waters."