Fond du Lac nonprofit helps people struggling with literacy

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — On the second floor of the public library Juana Montes of Fond du Lac Literacy Services is helping people learn new skills.

"Our main mission is to help local adults develop their English, their reading and writing," Montes said. "And then also any other literacy skills that they may need in daily life."

According to county wide literacy data, around 14% of adults in Fond du Lac County have low literacy skills.

Which comes out to around 12,000 people in Fond du Lac County alone.

For Andrea Michel, who legally immigrated to the United States a couple years ago from Mexico, Spanish is her first language.

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Fond du Lac Literacy Services helps people struggling with literacy achieve their dreams

And she says being able to learn from her tutor in the program over the past couple months has allowed her to advocate for herself and communicate effectively.

"The first goal for me is to understand," Michel said. "Because if you don't know what people say, you can do nothing."

Michel says not knowing how to speak a new language is scary.

"I was afraid to go to the school and to ask for resources for my daughter," Michel said. "And it was really hard..."

That hasn't stopped her from setting the ultimate goal of becoming a U.S citizen and exercising the right to vote. Which she says is very important.

"We need to participate," Michel said. "Because the country, is made for the people."

Montes says seeing Michel set goals and improve over time is truly satisfying to see happen.

"Having her take those next steps is very inspirational to see that she is willing to take on that challenge," Montes said.

Michel says that she is studying hard with her son, who is also looking to complete his U.S citizenship test.

