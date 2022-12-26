Fond du Lac native crowned new Miss Wisconsin 2022

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced that Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022.

After winning Miss America, Grace Stanke needed to pass along her crown to Spanbauer, who will start in her new role effective Monday.

Spanbauer previously served as Miss Harbor Cities 2022 and was the first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in June.

Magic Dreams Productions



In her role as Miss Wisconsin, Spanbauer will travel the state advocating for her social impact initiative, "No Means No: Sexual Assult Education".

Spanbauer was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Iowa, where she studied therapeutic recreation and disabilities studies.

While in college, she was a featured "Golden Girl" baton twirler for the Hawkeyes Marching Band for five years.

Both of the Miss Wisconsin 2022 winners have previously served as Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen before being crowned Miss Wisconsin.

Congratulations to both Grace and Kylene on their accomplishments.