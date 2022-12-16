Watch Now
Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke of Wausau, crowned Miss America 2023

APTOPIX Miss America
Steven Senne/AP
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, center, is crowned as Miss America 2023 by Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, behind center, at the conclusion of the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino, in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
APTOPIX Miss America
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:25:51-05

Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke of Wausau, was crowned Miss America 2023 on Thursday.

First runner-up was Miss New York, followed by Texas, West Virginia, and Georgia.

Earlier this week, Stanke won the $2,500 talent scholarship for her classical violin performance.

Besides being a musician, she is also a nuclear engineer.

"I want to leave the legacy of the women who can, you know," she said. "A lot of the times I get put into this box when people hear I'm a nuclear engineer, but I can do so much more. I'm a classical musician. I'm a competitive water skier. I'm a family member, a friend, and an outdoorswoman who loves to go camping in the woods in the middle of the night, right."

Stanke was Miss Harbor Cities' Outstanding Teen in 2017. she was crowned in Manitowoc and that year went on to become Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen.

Stanke isn't the first Miss Wisconsin to become Miss America. Laura Koeppeler of Kenosha won in 2011 and Terry Meeuwsen of De Pere was crowned in 1973.

