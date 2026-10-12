Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing father

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man is facing more than 100 years in prison after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times during a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Justin A. Hamilton, 20, made his initial appearance Monday in Fond du Lac County court after being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and 14 additional charges.

A $1.5 million cash bond was set and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. District Attorney Eric Toney said additional charges and enhancements are expected to be filed.

According to Fond du Lac police, officers responded just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5 to a residence in the 100 block of East 1st Street, where Hamilton allegedly stabbed his 46-year-old father multiple times following an altercation. Police said the son allegedly stabbed his father after being attacked with a hammer. Both men live at the residence.

The father suffered multiple stab wounds and officers provided medical aid until Fond du Lac Fire Rescue arrived. The man was airlifted to a regional medical center, where he underwent surgery and was listed as stable. Hamilton sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized for additional care in stable condition.

"We continue to work with our law enforcement to aggressively prosecute domestic violence in our community," Toney said. "The courage of the victim to alert law enforcement likely saved lives, and we are grateful for the rapid law enforcement response to intervene and protect our community."