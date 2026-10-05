Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Father airlifted, son hospitalized after stabbing in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac police respond to false 911 call
File
Fond du Lac police respond to false 911 call
Posted

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac police are investigating a domestic violence incident that sent two men to the hospital early Monday.

Officers said they responded just after 2 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 100 block of East 1st Street, where a 20-year-old man had stabbed his 46-year-old father during an altercation.

Police said the son allegedly stabbed his father multiple times after being attacked with a hammer. Both men live at the residence.

The father suffered multiple stab wounds, according to police. Officers provided medical aid until Fond du Lac Fire Rescue arrived. He was airlifted to a regional medical center, where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

The son sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was admitted for additional care and is also in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances, police said.

Jack Porter Headshot w BKND v2 1.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jack Porter