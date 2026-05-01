FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Geri Vanevenhoven is the director of human services for Fond du Lac county.

Shes says, a big factor in her recommendation on shutting down the unit is cost, especially staffing.

"2020 I think our contracted cost was under $20,000," Vanevenhoven said. "But in 2026 we are looking at 1.2 million dollars in just contracted staff."

Vanevenhoven says that with the possible closure of the unit patients would still receive care, just in a different way.

"When we do need to hospitalize one of our residents we would look to SSM who is our partner across the parking lot or other area hospitals," Vanevenhoven said.

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Fond du Lac inpatient mental health unit faces uncertain future

If the unit does close she says the county would look to add more employees to their crisis staff team that responds to mental health needs.

Unlike the inpatient unit where patients are admitted for care, members of the crisis team can travel to individuals in the community experiencing a mental health emergency.

Tiffany Brault is on the county board and says she is worried about the possible closure of the facility.

"I don't know if we are actually going to end up seeing any cost decreases down the line," Brault said. "Because we don't have the evidence of how that would all play out."

She also says that having a local connection to mental health care in Fond du Lac is important.

"They might not have that if they have to go all the way to Winnebago or down to Madison or somewhere else across the state," Brault said.

Vanevenhoven says that further discussion will take place with a committee on May 11th, before it would reach the county board for a final vote.

