FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Across the country, Americans are in need of housing, and Fond du Lac is no exception.

In fact, city leaders like community development director Julianna Stohs says that need is growing.

"The city needs over 1,600 housing units within five years, so by 2030," Stohs said.

A recent housing study that was conducted by the city identified that overall need.

She says conversations about increasing the availability of that housing spurred two potential projects.

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Fond du Lac exploring two new housing projects as demand increases

"One of the projects is identified on Lynn avenue is a senior community, which would have 42 units," Stohs said.

The Lynn avenue space is currently vacant. Meanwhile, another development is proposed near east pioneer road, on a parcel that currently houses a local business.

Stohs indicated that project would add roughly 30 to 50 units and be geared toward veterans.

On Wednesday she made her presentation on the 2 projects to the Fond du Lac city council.

Council President Keith Heisler says he is happy to see the city moving in a direction to properly address housing needs in the community.

"I think that we can, but it's going to take a lot of partnerships, a lot of hard work and basically some creativity," Heisler said.

He says the city could reach out to other entities like the county that have larger plots of land.

"The thing about being in the city is that you are kind of limited to the land you can have," Heisler said. "And with the amount of rental units that we need. We need larger pieces and working relationships in order to make those things happen."

Stohs says tentatively the projects will aim to break ground as early as fall of 2027 or spring of 2028.