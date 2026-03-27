Fond du Lac exploring downtown outdoor drinking zone

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In cities around the state of Wisconsin designated outdoor refreshment areas or DORA for short are popping up.

These areas allow patrons of participating venues to flow freely in a designated area with open container alcoholic beverages.

The city of Fond du lac is currently exploring adding one, according to City Council Vice President Keith Heisler.

"I think the best way for us is to tie it to already existing special events and make sure that those things are able to continue with maybe just a few less logistical barriers," Heisler said.

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Fond du Lac in the early stages of exploring downtown outdoor drinking zone

Heisler says with it being in the early stages he hopes that the city council will look at it soon.

"I would like to see that on an agenda before we get into summer," Heisler said.

For Sarah Meyers the general manager of Coliseum Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Fond du Lac She says she is interested in the DORA zone.

"I think it would just be nice to generally bring people back downtown," Meyers said. And I definitely think that would help."

Meyers says while there is upside to the DORA zone, she understands that there are potential negatives as well.

"When you have like situations like that. You are allowing and giving people the power to be more like intoxicated in public," Meyers said. "So I think that would be a thing."

Heisler says while the boundaries of the zone downtown are still to be determined.

Right now the city is looking for community feedback on the creation of a DORA zone.

