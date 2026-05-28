FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac Sam Meyer is a historical enthusiast and that may be an understatement.

In 2023, Meyer moved an 1860's Civil War doctors office a mile across town for his insurance office. And has also been involved in 11 different projects.

Meyer says his involvement in bringing old buildings back to life started by random chance.

"It all started at the fall festival, Fondue Fest where I sat at a table staring at this dilapidated old building in downtown Fond du Lac and thought, that needs a little bit of love," Meyer said.

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Fond du Lac developer sets sights on new historic project downtown

Now he is starting his next and largest project ever at the old Edith's bridal building.

"There will be three commercial units on the main floor facing main street," Meyer said. "And there will be nine residential units on the second floor and the rear of the first floor."

Tim Kent is the architect for the project and says old historic buildings have their own unique challenges.

"A lot of it is looking at ADA codes and trying to make things accessible," Kent said. "It's also trying to fit apartments on the second floor within the spaces that we have."

Work is likely on hold until the fall of 2026 while logistics are being ironed out. But Meyer says saving a piece of downtown history like this is absolutely worth it.

