Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office uncovers 'horrific' deer poaching scheme, suspects

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A deer poaching investigation in Fond du Lac County has revealed a disturbing pattern of criminal activity involving hundreds of whitetail deer.



A deer poaching investigation in Fond du Lac County has uncovered disturbing criminal activity involving the mistreatment of over 100 whitetail deer and other wildlife

The suspects include a 36-year-old woman and three 16-year-old boys from Campbellsport, accused of using spotlights to locate and shoot deer from their vehicles, often leaving the carcasses to rot

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office noted that some animals were captured alive and later filmed in distress, with videos posted on social media; charges have been filed but arrests have not been confirmed

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with some changes for the web)

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman and three 16-year-old boys, all from Campbellsport, are accused of shooting, mistreating, and harassing more than 100 whitetail deer and other wildlife across three counties from Spring 2023 to July of this year.

Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt explained that this criminal activity took place primarily at night. The suspects would use spotlights to locate deer before shooting them from their vehicle and leaving them to rot.

Sheriff Waldschmidt noted that in some instances, the suspects captured deer and other animals alive, only to take them home and post videos of the suffering animals on social media.

According to the press release, the suspects face a laundry list of charges, including hunting, mistreating animals resulting in death, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Sheriff Waldschmidt declined an on-camera interview but issued a statement saying, "The horrific acts committed against these animals will shock the conscience of hunters and non-hunters alike."

Charges have been referred to the District Attorney's Office of each county involved, but NBC 26 was not able to verify if the suspects have been arrested.