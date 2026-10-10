FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A recent report from the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office shows suicide rates more than doubled from 2024, when there were 13 suicides, to 2025, when there were 30.

The recent number is also well above the ten year average from 2015 to 2024 of roughly 10 suicides per year.

County leaders say the reason for the spike is unknown.

Mary Kay Battaglia is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health for Wisconsin. She indicated it's important to look out for your loved ones, but says people often are too scared to bring up the topic to those who may be suffering.

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Fond du Lac County sees 130% spike in suicide related deaths in 2025

"And what we find is its actually wise to ask someone if they are depressed or if they are feeling like they are going to harm themselves," Battaglia said.

In Fond du Lac County, 22 of the 30 people who took their owns lives in 2025 were men.

"We do find that males and in some categories that are in that tough guy mentality don't want to reach out for help," Battaglia shared.

Statewide, she says suicide rates were slightly lower this past year. But a gradual trend has been emerging.

"Prior years we have seen and uptick, uptick, a slow uptick in the state of Wisconsin," Battaglia said.

Geographic location can also impact access to service, and that's why help lines are key to reaching all corners of the state.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a tough time and need someone to talk to you can call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.