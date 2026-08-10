Fond du Lac County Historical Society moves toward more sustainable future

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Lisa Lefeber is the president of the Fond du Lac County Historical Society and says that with increased costs and the Covid pandemic many historical society's weren't able to survive.

But in Fond du Lac they have been fortunate to continue operating.

Which made them re-evaluate their collection.

"Actually looking through the collection and getting things where they belong has been really important to us," Lefeber said.

That has allowed the society to re-home numerous historical artifacts to the right museum and simultaneously keep costs of maintaining those pieces of history down.

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"Ripon has been around longer than us and somehow we ended up with some Ripon items," Lefeber said. "And we were able to go back to Ripon with them."

Monica Lara who owns Argentum et Aurum in downtown Fond du Lac says the historical society is such a vital resource.

"Because of them I found out what the old businesses in here were, with photographs and stuff like that," Lara said. "So to me it's important to preserve that knowledge of where our history is in Fond du Lac..."

And that preservation work falls entirely on the shoulders of volunteers who give their time to keep the history alive.

"If we didn't have any volunteers we wouldn't be able to do this and it's amazing how many people help," Lefeber said.

She also says they are still open on their normal business hours from Fridays to Sundays and they will also have their 70th annual ice cream social on August 9th.