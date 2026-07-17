Fond du Lac County fair continues as wildfire smoke blankets the area

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At the fair, event goers are having fun like any other year.

One thing different at the fair this year is the amount of smoke in air from wildfires in Canada.

And some people attending the fair say its not stopping them one bit.

"A little forest fires aren't going to stop us from having fun," Vanruiswijk said.

For Sarah Wieberdink who has asthma she says she is giving it a go today.

And she says being from a different part of the state there is a noticeable difference.

"Compared to Sheboygan, the air is a little thicker out here compared to out there," Wieberdink said.

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Fond du Lac County fair continues as wildfire smoke blankets the areaFond du Lac County fair continues as wildfire smoke blankets the area

But she's also keeping a close eye on her health.

"When we left the house i was like alright, I think we will be alright," Wieberdink said. "Got the inhaler in the bag and everything. So if I need it it's here. And hopefully I'll be able to be alright."

According to Dustin Weber who is an EMS liaison and critical care paramedic with SSM Health he says being outside is not safe for any group of people.

"Any time you can see the air like you can today when you look out the window or go outside it's unhealthy for just about everybody," Weber said.

Weber also says staying indoors is the best way to keep safe and cool, but warns it's not just about us.

"If it's unhealthy for us, it's also unhealthy for our pets," Weber said. "So if you want to go out and walk the dog or something like that, taking into account their health as well."

Another way to keep yourself safe while wildfire smoke continues to move into the area is by using N95 masks to help try and filter out smoke particles.

