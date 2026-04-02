Fond du Lac considers new fire station

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac, when it comes to an emergency, fire officials say every second counts.

But on the north side of town, response times are falling behind where they would like them to be, according to Fond du Lac Fire Chief Erick Gerritson

"Not only is our fire response outside the four minutes, our EMS response is also outside that four minutes," Gerritson says.

To fix that, Gerritson says a fourth station is in the works.

"We have identified the need, and we have identified the need for over ten years," Gerritson said. "Anything like this, you want to make sure you are doing it right.

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City of Fond du Lac exploring addition of new fire station

Those steps are starting at 365 North Main Street, the proposed location for the new station.

The city is currently conducting a design and programming study to see what the project will look like, and ultimately cost. City Manager Joe Moore says it would be funded through the existing city budget, not a tax increase.

"If we can afford what is designed, then it will continue to be in the capital improvement plan," Moore said.

Moore stated the goal isn't to expand the department, but to place resources where they are needed most.

"The construction of a new fire station ought to be seen as an additional place for people and equipment," Moore said. "Not new equipment and new people."

Moore says right now the designer has not been picked for the new station. He also says the estimated groundbreaking for the potential project will take place sometime in 2028.