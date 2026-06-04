Fond du Lac city council pauses designated outdoor refreshment area discussions

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac the city council recently decided to table the DORA discussion after some feedback from the community.

Fond du Lac city council president Keith Heisler says the police department and other businesses had some concerns regarding the boundaries of participants.

"Because of how tightly congested the bars and entertainment district is in Fond du Lac they wanted to make sure they had everyone participating," Heisler said. "And not have someone who was not participating then be able to carry"

Heisler believes taking a step back is the best way to move forward.

"I would rather have something get done right, than get done fast," Heisler said.

Argentum et Aurum owner Monica Lara is opposed to the DORA concept.

"We already kind of have a problem with people coming out of the bars at night and either littering or soiling the businesses," Lara said.

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Lara says that she is all for bringing more people to downtown, but in the right way.

"It seems almost like an encouragement of the continuation of that behavior," Lara said.

Local business owner Sam Meyer hopes city leaders will keep the DORA concept alive.

"I think the DORA can attract more people downtown and bring a higher level of traffic which helps all the hospitality venues," Meyer said.

But Meyer also says he understands and respects the thorough approach by the city.

"All the stakeholders need to be satisfied and they need to investigate the pros and cons and make the best decision for all of us," Meyer said.

While Heisler says that while the proposed DORA zone is tabled for now, there could be a point in the future where it may be brought back up again for discussion.