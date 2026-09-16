Fond du Lac church nears completion of new mosaic mural from Italy

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At Sacred Heart Church a $2 million dollar renovation project roughly 16 months in the making is reaching its final stages.

Father Ryan Pruess, a pastor with Holy Family Catholic Community, says its been a journey.

"Everything from repainting, to new flooring, to a completely redone sanctuary, new alter space and the mosaic is kind of the crown jewel of the project," Father Pruess said.

That mosaic mural was brought to Fond du Lac in pieces all the way from from Italy.

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Fond du Lac church nears completion of brand new mosaic mural from Italy

Father Pruess says they had specific designs in mind.

"The research that went into it was kind of drawing from other churches. Not only in Italy and France but also just making sure that we stuck with a more traditional style."

He also says he has learned a lot about mosaic work from the Italian team who came to Fond du Lac to help install the mural.

"They only manufacture mosaic stones at certain points of the year if you want particular colors," Father Pruess said.

Sarah Razner works for the church. She says seeing the mural for the first time, and seeing it in its different phases along the way, has been breathtaking.

"The level of detail, just the use of color is amazing," Razner said. "In a way that a picture or a rendering of it just does not capture."

Razner says that the mural will be completed in about a week and she hopes parishioners and members of the community come out to appreciate the new artwork.