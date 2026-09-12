FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Across the country congregations gathered Friday to mourn the loss of those who were killed on 9/11, including at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Fond du Lac.

Mike Klusmeyer is the cathedral's bishop, and in the late 1970s, he did his seminary in New York.

A month after the attacks he went back to work at St. Paul's Chapel in Manhattan, just hundreds of feet from ground zero.

He says he still remembers first responders sleeping with blankets on the church's pews.

"Just to be present and walk with them," Klusmeyer said. "Literally across the street as they were going into the pit."

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Fond du Lac church honors the lives of those lost on 9/11

Klusmeyer says he'll never forget that.

And now back in Wisconsin, he says it's important for people to stick together and remember the tragedy 25 years later.

"My faith, and the faith of the church calls us to remind us that we are not alone in this world," Klusmeyer said. "And that we are connected."

Parishioner Nancy Judkins who attended the service says its a chance to regroup.

"It's important to come to church to remember the people that perished," Judkins said.

Marie Anne Funk also attended the service and says its a reminder to never forget the people that were killed.

"Be thankful for what we do have," Funk said. "And that we can learn from it and, think of all of those that we have lost."

Klusmeyer says he believes it's up to us to steer ourselves forward and heal as a people, and as a nation.

"We can do more things together, than we can separately," Klusmeyer said.