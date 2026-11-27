FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — For so many, Thanksgiving is all about family. But not everyone has family to spend the holiday with.

At Community Church in Fond du Lac, Thanksgiving was unlike as neighbors and churchgoers gathered to celebrate the holiday together.

For some this gathering means more than just your average Thanksgiving meal.

Jill Engelund, from Rosendale, says she started the tradition with her mom three years ago at the church. After she realized her family was getting more and more spread out.

"We found that it was just the two of us and we missed having a home cooked meal,"Engelund said. "And the big Thanksgiving spread that your used to."

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Fond du Lac church gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving

Engelund says that she is glad to be able to have the opportunity to help others who want to get together on the holidays.

"The Lord calls for us to care for one another," Engelund said. "So its a way of reaching out and doing just that. But, it's honestly a blessing we receive it as well."

Sally Roberts also goes to the same church. She says she's lost two of her sons, but this help her gain a sense of community and togetherness on Thanksgiving.

"You get to know that you are really not alone," Roberts. "And while everyone can kinda be alone, your never not alone."

Roberts says that taking in thanksgiving with other people who also are in a similar situation provides a sense of support for all involved.

"You get to know who they are and if you ever need help you can go to them," Roberts said.