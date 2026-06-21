Fond du Lac celebrates Juneteenth in Buttermilk Creek Park

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac, Buttermilk Park was turned into a place of dance and festivities for this years Juneteenth celebration.

Even Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) got in the fun.

But for the people of Fond du Lac, Juneteenth can bring a lot of emotions.

"Juneteenth means freedom," Antonio Godfrey, a resident of Fond du Lac, said. "It means celebration, it means for me to celebrate, reflect, and remember."

Godfrey said he's been coming to the event for around ten years, and he is always impressed by the number of people that come out each year.

"People from around the Fox Valley, from Milwaukee, just all walks of life to come to a little old town Fond du Lac to celebrate community," he said.

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Fond du Lac celebrates Juneteenth in Buttermilk Park

Kim Straughter also lives in Fond du Lac and said Juneteenth is a way to celebrate her ancestors.

"This is a way that we can honor the people who came before us," Straughter said. "And who actually didn't get a chance to see this."

Straughter said having Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday is something that is very emotional for her.

"Honestly I didn't see this coming in my lifetime that it would actually be acknowledged," Straughter said. "Because a lot of things are not acknowledged in our history."

She said celebrating important events like Juneteenth brings the community closer together.

"Lets all come united and make this world a better place," Straughter said. "This is our home, everybody's home, and we should acknowledge everyone as a whole."