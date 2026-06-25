FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In downtown Fond du Lac crosswalks are the talk of South Main Street.

Business owner Chalsey Jenkins says its shouldn't have to be this way.

"It just makes it really scary for a lot of the older patrons and people with children and stuff like that, Jenkins said. "Just to be able to get in where they are wanting to go on main street."

According to data shared by the city of Fond du Lac Police Department there have been 6 reported pedestrian related incidents from January 2026 to May 2026 in the city.

Jenkins also says it's hard to ignore because she can hear the patrons being honked at in the crosswalk.

"There is always a lot of honking out here as well," Jenkins said. "It seems like if your not sprinting through the crosswalk people just don't have the patience to wait."

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Fond du Lac business owners raise concerns over crosswalk safety

Just a couple doors down from Jenkins, owner of The Diner Sandy Ritchie says the city installed flags for pedestrians, but she cant always help with stopping traffic for elderly people.

"I will almost always send a waitress with one of those orange flags behind me and they will stop the traffic. But we cant always do that."

Even worse, Ritchie says some drivers aren't even taking accountability.

"One of my customers that was in the crosswalk, in the middle of the crosswalk and a lady hit him and kept going," Ritchie said.

Ritchie also says that she hopes the city will look into adding flashing lights near the crosswalk to help pedestrians reach the other side safely.