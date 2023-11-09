Watch Now
FDL County DA: Freeman sentenced to life with possibility of release after 35 years

NBC 26 Staff
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 09, 2023
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man convicted of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, and armed robbery, as party to a crime, in Fond du Lac has been sentenced.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release Wednesday that a judge sentenced Julius Freeman to life in prison with the possibility of release after 35 years.

A jury convicted Freeman of his charges stemming from the October 2021 death of Benzel Rose in Fond du Lac.

Testimony revealed that Eric Perry and Freeman committed an armed robbery of Rose. It is alleged that Perry was the individual who shot Rose.

The District Attorney said the victim had a single gunshot wound to the head, and his gun as well as money was stolen.

