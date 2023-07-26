Freeman convicted of 2021 Fond du Lac homicide

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After a seven-day jury trial, Julius Freeman, a man charged in connection with an October 2021 murder, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, and armed robbery, as a party to a crime.

During opening arguments, the judge dismissed a third charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Freeman's convictions come from the October 17, 2021 death of Benzel Rose in Fond du Lac.

According to the criminal complaint, Julius Freeman and Eric Perry are accused of shooting and killing Rose and stealing money and a gun from him.

Police say Rose took his girlfriend and her children to McDonald's and pulled out a stack of cash.

That night, when they were sleeping, Rose's girlfriend heard a gunshot and found Rose dead.

Police say they questioned Freeman's girlfriend, who told them Freeman told her, “It wasn't supposed to be that way."

Following Freeman's conviction, District Attorney Eric Toney stated, "We want those involved in a shooting or homicide to know that they will be aggressively prosecuted and held accountable through our justice system. We will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate, prosecute and convict anyone responsible for threatening public safety in our community and we will not rest."

Testimony revealed that Eric Perry and Julius Freeman committed an armed robbery of Rose. It is alleged that Perry was the individual that shot Rose.

Freeman's bond was revoked and a sentencing date has been set for October 11.