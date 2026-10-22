FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Roughly two years ago, we met Katherine Halbur, a blind 97-year-old Brewers super fan. Who got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Brewers game.

Her son John remembers writing the letter to the Brewers that ultimately got her that opportunity.

And John says it started off as a prayer.

"Dear God, if it's not too much to ask, please let grandma Katherine see the Brewers win a World Series before she dies," Halbur said.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Family of Brewers superfan cherish her memory as Milwaukee aims to capture a World Series title

Sadly, in the summer of 2025 Katherine passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

But John says he will never forget sharing that moment with her and their family on the field in Milwaukee.

"She was on cloud nine," Halbur said. "And she made it through the whole day without any mishaps."

Her daughter Rose Bertram says the family has been closely watching the Brewers magical run to the World Series.

She says Katherine who used to listen to every game wouldn't have it any other way.

"She held all of us accountable for making sure that we were avid Brewer fans," Bertram said. "And that we did watch the games and we did follow them."

Even though her mother has since passed. She says she will always be with them every inning of every game.

"It means everything," Bertram said. "It's a closeness that you can't describe. Its a closeness that we share and we will always share."

Katherine's family says they hope she will finally be able to see a World Series championship in heaven, with the best seat in the house.

