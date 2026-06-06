FAIRWATER (NBC 26) — In Green Lake County a 26 year old woman was charged in the UTV crash that killed 2 people; Nicole Deaver and Tim Kamphuis of Fairwater.

Megan Zimmerman faces two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolke of the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says that the crash occurred near the intersection of Princeton Road and Honeysuckle Lane.

"It was actually on a corner, and the UTV went off the roadway and crashed," Vande Kolk said.

Vande Kolk also says that UTV's are no different to other motor vehicles on the road. And that speed and alcohol are the primary causes of these types of crashes.

"It's important to recognize that and make sure that if you are going to be out consuming beverages that you have a sober driver," Vande Kolk said.

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Fairwater community still processing loss after two people were killed in UTV crash

Meanwhile, the people of Fairwater are focusing on remembering the victims.

Karolyn Jensen works at The Roost in Fairwater and says Nicole and Tim meant a lot to the community.

"They were always there for people," Jensen said. "I mean smiles on their face you know, all I can say is they were amazing."

Jensen says that Nicole and Tim always helped out with different causes in the community wherever they could.

"They always helped with benefits, you know they would go out and get donations or they would help," Jensen said.

According to members of Tim's family both Nicole and Tim's celebration of life will take place this Saturday in Ripon.

People I talked with say that the loss of Nicole and Tim is one that the community in Fairwater is still trying to process.

