Exotic African bird spotted in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A large African marabou stork has been spotted roaming Fond du Lac, sparking a social media buzz and a community effort to locate and retrieve the bird.

Eric Zick, a Fond du Lac resident, saw the bird himself.

"It was just humongous, something I've never seen before," Zick said.

The bird, which stands a few feet tall, has been drawing attention around town.

Jessica Saunders, a former wildlife rescuer and transporter, is leading the effort to locate and retrieve the stork.

"No one can tell where it came from, nobody has reported missing one of these, reached out to many zoos in the area and no one is missing one," Saunders said.

Saunders hopes the bird will be returned home, wherever that may be.

If you or someone you know has seen the Marabou Stork or have information regarding its whereabouts reach out to the Wildlife of Wisconsin Facebook Page or call their number: 920 323-5609

Wildlife of Wisconsin also says that continued public reporting helps track the storks movements. If you believe you have spotted the stork, observe from a distance, note whether the bird appears injured, grounded or only flying short distances.

