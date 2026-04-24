Near Eldorado at the edge of Fond du Lac County lies miles of rolling hills and farmland.

But if you listen closely you might be able to hear the hum of an organ at the Peniel Welsh Chapel which was built in 1856.

Thomas White, organist and president of the Peniel Welsh Association says having the chapel added to the National Register of Historic Places is truly special.

"We had no idea when we started out whether we would even be accepted," White says.

White says that while the chapel closed its doors in the 1970's for regular services, it still hosts special events and weddings. But the draw to the chapel is far reaching.

"We have people that come from all over and we have even had people from Wales in Great Britain," White says.

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Eldorado Welsh chapel added to National Register of Historical Places

That draw, drew the eye of Elizabeth Hilton who is the national register coordinator of the Wisconsin Historical Society. She says after looking into the history of the chapel the recognition is absolutely deserved.

"This to us was really significant, because it represented the ethnic heritage of the Welsh immigrants that came over in the late 1800's," Hilton says.

Hilton stated that the process in total took around a year but it was worth it.

"I was lucky enough to be able to review that nomination and help facilitate the process," Hilton says.

White says that they will hold a special celebration on the fourth weekend of August to truly commemorate the national recognition the chapel has received.