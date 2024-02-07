Easy credit transfer? The new option for some students when UWO-FDL in-person instruction ends.

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Students at UWO-Fond du Lac now have an option to stay in Fond du Lac once in-person instruction ends.



UWO-Fond du Lac is partnering with Moraine Park Technical College to allow students to easily transfer credits once in-person instruction ends.

Ed Martini, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UWO, said they wanted to make sure students have as many options as possible.

Video shows more information on the partnership and students' reactions.

When the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh-Fond du Lac ends in person instruction at the end of this semester, students there now have an option that will allow them to stay in Fond du Lac to finish their associate’s degree.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh said it’s partnering with moraine park technical college. Under the new agreement, students at UWO-Fond du Lac can finish their associate’s degrees at MPTC instead of having to commute to the school’s Oshkosh campus.

It'll guarantee students can transfer all credits from UWO-Fond du Lac to Moraine Park.

“We just wanted to make sure that we're giving our students as many options as possible,” Ed Martini, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UWO said. “And so working in partnership with MPTC, we both made a few adjustments to some of the curriculum and the way that things can transfer back and forth.”

UWO-Fond du Lac freshman Mathew Caine has been a strong opponent of the end of in person instruction, even going so far as to write a petition against the move, which he said collected 250 signatures.

But he said an agreement with MPTC could be a good option for some students.

“I think it’s a solution for students from Fond du Lac who can’t make that transfer to Oshkosh, who can’t do that quite yet,” Caine said.

Vanessa Xiong, another UWO-FDL student, said she believes many students will take advantage of the partnership.

“I think a lot of kids know what they want to do now, now that campus is closing down… so I think it'd be a good idea to switch to MPTC,” Xiong said.

Martini said many students who finish their associate’s degree from MPTC go on to get their bachelor’s at the Oshkosh campus anyway.

“That's certainly one of our biggest feeders,” Martini said.

Have thoughts on the UWO-FDL campus’s future? You can contact me at margaret.cahill@nbc26.com.